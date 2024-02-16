Top of the Music 07 2024 | la classifica album e singoli parla ‘sanremese’

Top the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a funweek©

Fonte : funweek
53 " hanno entrambe debuttato alla #1 della Top 50 globale di " Music Sessions Vol. 53" è la canzone in lingua spagnola con più Now: The Film su Amazon Prime Vai alla Fotogallery
Top of the Music 07/2024: la classifica album e singoli parla ‘sanremese’ (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Si fa sentire forte e chiaro l’effetto Sanremo sulla prima Top of The Music dopo la kermesse 2024, sia negli album sia nei singoli. A dominare la Top Ten dei dischi più apprezzati dal 9 al 15 febbraio è proprio la compilation ufficiale del festival (Sony Music Italy), con tutti i brani che hanno preso parte alla gara. A seguire, medaglia d’argento, c’è ‘E poi siamo finiti nel vortice’ ultimo album di Annalisa che guadagna nove posizioni in sette giorni. Terzo gradino del podio per Geolier, il cui ‘Il coraggio dei bambini – Atto II’ scala due gradini. La Top of the Music 07/2024 prosegue, quindi, con ‘X2VR’ di Sfera Ebbasta (quarto posto) che precede ‘VULTURES Volume 1’ di Kanye West & TY Dolla $ign, new entry in quinta posizione. A scendere ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Top of the Music 07/2024: la classifica album e singoli parla ‘sanremese’: È effetto Sanremo nelle classifiche degli album e singoli più ascoltati della settimana, con la compilation del festival in vetta. Le Top Ten della settimana.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars a un prezzo TOP su Amazon! (-21%): La collector's edition di Asterigos: Curse of the Stars in versione PS5 è attualmente disponibile su Amazon ad un prezzo scontato!

Slingsby lays down the gauntlet to next generation of SailGP stars in latest Racing on the Edge: Sydney, AUSTRALIA – SailGP will return to the iconic waters of Sydney Harbour next week for its eighth stop in the Season 4 calendar. With only one week to go, the hometown favorite – Australia’s Tom ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Top the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.