The Umbrella Academy 4: data di uscita e anticipazioni (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) The Umbrella Academy 4 sta arrivando, Netflix ha svelato la tanto attesa data di uscita dell’ultima stagione di questa amata serie TV Ambientata in un mondo di poteri straordinari e complesse dinamiche familiari, The Umbrella Academy ha affascinato il pubblico fin dal suo esordio. Segna la data dell’8 agosto, quando The Umbrella Academy 4 arriverà sui nostri schermi. Netflix, in un entusiasmante annuncio sui social media, ha rivelato la data di uscita insieme a nuovi poster dei personaggi, accennando ai fan sguardi su ciò che li aspetta. Nell’annunciare la quarta stagione, lo showrunner Steve Blackman ha promesso “una storia incredibile che terrà i fan con il fiato sospeso fino agli ultimi minuti“. ...
