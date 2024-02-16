The Fantastic 4 | Joseph Quinn come Johnny Storm? La polemica infuria sul web

The Fantastic

The Fantastic 4: Joseph Quinn come Johnny Storm? La polemica infuria sul web (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) La scelta di Joseph Quinn nel ruolo di Johnny Storm ha suscitato lamentele sui social media, ma i fan dell'attore sono accorsi in sua difesa. Dopo mesi di attesa, a San Valentino Marvel ha ufficializzato il cast di The Fantastic 4, nuovo cinecomic in arrivo dedicato alla prima famiglia Marvel. A quanto anticipato dal poster, Pedro Pascal sarà Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby interpreterà Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach sarà Ben Grimm e l'interprete di Stranger Things Joseph Quinn vestirà i panni di Johnny Storm. La sua è la scelta che più ha fatto discutere i fan, suscitando vivaci polemiche e non poche critiche. Lo scooper Daniel Richtman si è lamentato che Quinn "non gli era stato venduto ...
