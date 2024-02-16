The Fantastic 4 | Joseph Quinn come Johnny Storm? La polemica infuria sul web

Notizie Correlate
The Fantastic 4 - sarà ancora Marvel vs. DC con Superman Legacy?
Il reboot dei Marvel Studios e il film di James Gunn usciranno nello stesso mese a distanza di pochi giorni Con l'annuncio del cast ufficiale di The ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic 4 - Vanessa Kirby onorata di interpretare Sue Storm : "Spero di renderle giustizia"
La reazione social dell'ex star di The Crown che erediterà il ruolo della Donna Invisibile in The Fantastic 4. Vanessa Kirby sarà la nuova Donna ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic 4 - ecco le prime parole di Pedro Pascal dopo l'annuncio del cast
Pedro Pascal sarà il nuovo Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic dei Marvel Studios A poche ore di distanza dall'annuncio dei Marvel Studios riguardo al ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic 4 sarà ambientato negli anni '60? Un dettaglio lo confermerebbe
Un dettaglio del primo artwork ufficiale del film sembrerebbe confermare l'ambientazione nel passato Nel giorno di San Valentino i Marvel Studios ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic Four - dagli anni '60 con amore : un casting stratosferico per un cinecomic pronto a sorprenderci
I Marvel Studios alzano finalmente il sipario sull'attesissimo reboot cinematografico della Prima Famiglia delle Meraviglie, annunciando i quattro ... (movieplayer)
The Fantastic 4 : Pedro Pascal - Vanessa Kirby - Joseph Quinn ed Ebon Moss-Bachrach star del film Marvel
I Marvel Studios hanno annunciato i protagonisti del film The Fantastic 4, in arrivo nel 2025 nelle sale cinematografiche. I Marvel Studios hanno ... (movieplayer)
