Small Things Like These | la videorecensione del film d' apertura del Festival di Berlino 2024

Small Things Like These - la recensione : accadde in Irlanda
Il film: Small Things Like These, 2024. Regia: Tim Mielants. Cast: Cillian Murphy, Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Emily ... (cinemaserietv)
Small Things Like These - Tim Mielants : "Io e Cillian Murphy volevamo lavorare insieme da un po' di tempo"
Il regista del nuovo film con la star di Oppenheimer ha approfondito la collaborazione con l'attore. Tim Mielants ha avuto finalmente l'occasione di ... (movieplayer)
Small Things Like These aprirà 74esimo Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Berlino
Il 74esimo Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Berlino si aprirà il 15 febbraio 2024 con la prima mondiale di Small Things Like These, una ... (spettacolo.periodicodaily)
Berlino 2024 - Small Things Like These con Cillian Murphy è il film d'apertura
La star di Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, è il protagonista nel film di apertura della Berlinale. Sarà Small Things Like These di Tim Mielants ad ... (movieplayer)
Reactions to ‘Small Things Like These’ pour in after it premiered at the Berlinale last night: One of the potentially biggest Irish films of the year premiered at the prestigious Berlinale film festival last night.‘Small Things Like These’, based on ...
