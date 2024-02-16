Skeleton | Zheng Yin vince anche ad Altenberg Decimo Amedeo Bagnis

Successo di Zheng Yin sulla pista di Sigulda, in Lettonia, nella sesta tappa della Coppa del mondo di sksleton maschile. Il cinese, al primo trionfo stagionale, ha preceduto con il tempo di 1'4082 i due

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Seconda vittoria consecutiva in Coppa del Mondo per il cineseYin. Dopo Sigulda eccoil trionfo adper l’asiatico nella settima tappa del massimo circuito internazionale di, l’ultima in terra europea (prossimo appuntamento i Mondiali, poi gran chiusura negli Stati Uniti a Lake Placid). In terra teutonicaYin ha messo in scena una seconda run mostruosa, recuperando addirittura dalla quinta che occupava dopo la prima discesa: tempo finale di 1’52”49 per la seconda vittoria in carriera del classe 1996. Deve arrendersi il padrone di casa Christopher Grotheer, che viene sconfitto di nove centesimi ma può consolarsi con il quinto podio stagionale e la vetta sempre più netta in classifica di Coppa. Aveva dominato la prima run il britannico Matt Weston che è invece crollato ...

Prince Harry races head-first down a skeleton sled track and says 'everybody should do this': Prince Harry raced head-first on a tiny skeleton sled going 99 kph (61.5 mph) down a track at next year’s Invictus Games site Thursday, saying with a smile afterward that everyone should do it. Harry ...

Marcus Wyatt defeats fellow Briton Matt Weston for European skeleton gold in Sigulda: Marcus Wyatt became the third British man to bag European skeleton gold with an excellent run in Sigulda. Wyatt followed in the footsteps of Kristan Bromley and Matt Weston in flying the union flag on ...

