Russiagate | la CIA attivò agenzie alleate per spiare la Campagna Trump

Russiagate CIA

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a nicolaporro©

Fonte : nicolaporro
Russiagate: la CIA attivò agenzie alleate per spiare la Campagna Trump (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) I giornalisti indipendenti Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi (già autori di diversi report sui Twitter Files) e Alex Gutentag sono tornati sulle origini del Russiagate, l’enorme bufala orchestrata nel 2016 (e per i tre anni successivi), con la complicità dell’amministrazione Obama, ai danni di Donald Trump, per affondarne prima la candidatura, poi la presidenza (e in parte riuscendovi). Su Atlantico Quotidiano potete trovare un ricco speciale. La segnalazione all’FBI L’origine e le motivazioni dell’operazione, e i suoi primi passi, con l’apertura dell’indagine dell’FBI denominata Crossfire Hurricane, sono stati ricostruiti, ma i tre giornalisti accendono, o meglio riaccendono i riflettori su un aspetto rimasto tuttora oscuro, ovvero il presunto ruolo di servizi segreti alleati che sarebbero stati “attivati” dalla CIA. L’FBI iniziò a indagare e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su nicolaporro
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Watters: Obama's CIA Agents Worked With Hillary's Foreign Agents In London To Take Down Trump: FNC's Jesse Watters discusses what new reporting from Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger says about the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion story: JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: In the 1950s, President ...

Report shows American spies causing ‘Russiangate’ conspiracy: According to the report, Brennan allegedly provided the 'Five Eyes' partners with a list of 26 Trump associates to target through data collection, misinformation, and manipulation, setting the stage ...

CNN Draws Major Backlash for Giving Promotion to Notorious 'Russian Collusion Hoaxer': Despite her history of convenient gullibility, Natasha Bertrand is only falling up in the establishment media universe.

Video di Tendenza

Video Russiagate CIA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.