Russiagate | la CIA attivò agenzie alleate per spiare la Campagna Trump

Watters: Obama's CIA Agents Worked With Hillary's Foreign Agents In London To Take Down Trump: FNC's Jesse Watters discusses what new reporting from Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger says about the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion story: JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: In the 1950s, President ...

Report shows American spies causing ‘Russiangate’ conspiracy: According to the report, Brennan allegedly provided the 'Five Eyes' partners with a list of 26 Trump associates to target through data collection, misinformation, and manipulation, setting the stage ...

CNN Draws Major Backlash for Giving Promotion to Notorious 'Russian Collusion Hoaxer': Despite her history of convenient gullibility, Natasha Bertrand is only falling up in the establishment media universe.