Open Arms | Piantedosi | ‘nave mirava a venire in Italia invece di sbarcare a Malta o Tunisia’**

sulle Ong voluto dal ministro dell'Interno Matteo Piantedosi Al secondo posto, con tre fermi amministrativi, troviamo la Open Arms

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Palermo, 16 feb. (Adnkronos) – Il primo agosto del 2019, quando la nave della ong spagnola Openfece i primi soccorsi delle prime due imbarcazioni con a bordo migranti, che erano in alto mare, “furono valutati i comportamenti della nave e si avviarono le procedure per attuare il decreto ministeriale per vietare l’ingresso della imbarcazione in acque nazionali. La Opensubito averso l’. Trascuravano anche il fatto di poterein Tunisia e a. C’era l’orientamento di portarli ine per noi era una preordinata volontà di portare i migranti inpiuttosto che salvarli”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell’Interno Matteodeponendo, come teste, al processo Openche vede imputato il vicepremier Matteo Salvini accusato di sequestro di persona e rifiuto di atti di ufficio. Nel 2019era il capo di gabinetto dell’allora ministro dell’Interno Salvini. L'articolo CalcioWeb.

Il presidente di Open Arms: “Speriamo Piantedosi possa dare delle risposte”: “ Nella scorsa udienza il ministro Salvini ha evaso molte delle domande che gli sono state poste dalla Procura, dagli avvocati di parte civile e dalla Corte rimandando la responsabilità di queste risp ...

