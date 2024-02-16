**Open Arms | Piantedosi | ‘nave mirava a venire in Italia invece di sbarcare a Malta o Tunisia’**

**Open Arms: Piantedosi, ‘nave mirava a venire in Italia invece di sbarcare a Malta o Tunisia’** (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Palermo, 16 feb. (Adnkronos) – Il primo agosto del 2019, quando la nave della ong spagnola Open Arms fece i primi soccorsi delle prime due imbarcazioni con a bordo migranti, che erano in alto mare, “furono valutati i comportamenti della nave e si avviarono le procedure per attuare il decreto ministeriale per vietare l’ingresso della imbarcazione in acque nazionali. La Open Arms mirava subito a venire verso l’Italia. Trascuravano anche il fatto di potere sbarcare in Tunisia e a Malta. C’era l’orientamento di portarli in Italia e per noi era una preordinata volontà di portare i migranti in Italia piuttosto che salvarli”. Lo ha detto il ministro dell’Interno Matteo Piantedosi deponendo, come teste, al processo Open Arms che vede imputato il vicepremier Matteo Salvini accusato di sequestro di persona e rifiuto di atti di ufficio. Nel 2019 Piantedosi era il capo di gabinetto dell’allora ministro dell’Interno Salvini. L'articolo CalcioWeb.
