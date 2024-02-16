Only Murders in the Building 4 | Meryl Streep confermata nel cast

Only Murders

Meryl Streep torna a vestire i panni di Loretta Durkin nella nuova stagione di Only Murders In The Building, premiata serie ideata da Steve Martin e John
Only Murders in the Building 4, Meryl Streep confermata nel cast (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Only Murders in the Building è una serie tv di maggior successo degli ultimi anni e a dimostrarlo sono soprattutto i nomi delle star che hanno partecipato all’ultima stagione con particolare entusiasmo. Una di queste è, senza alcun dubbio, Meryl Streep che, stando alle ultime notizie, riprenderà il ruolo di Loretta Durkin anche per la quarta stagione. I dettagli sulla trama dei prossimi episodi sono ancora strettamente riservati ma è stato già reso noto che il bizzarro trio formato da Selena Gomez, Steve Martin e John Hoffman partiranno per un viaggio a Los Angeles prima di far ritorno nella loro New York. Un trasferimento momentaneo che farebbe pensare ad un nuovo crimine da risolvere nell’assolata California. Ambientazione a parte, comunque, è all’amicizia tra i tre protagonisti che si deve il ...
