Dopo il rinnovo di Disney e Hulu , Only Murders in the Building ha dato il benvenuto alla sua prima grande new entry della Stagione 4, ovvero Molly Shannon . Come di consueto, i produttori continuano a mantenere segreta la trama ma,
Only Murders in the Buidling: Meryl Streep ritornerà negli episodi della stagione 4 (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Il premio Oscar Meryl Streep farà parte del cast degli episodi della quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building. Meryl Streep ritornerà nel cast di Only Murders in the Buidling in occasione della stagione 4. Il progetto è stato co-creato e scritto da Steve Martin e John Hoffman e, attualmente, non sono rivelati molti dettagli riguardanti la trama delle puntate inedite. Le nuove indagini dei protagonisti In Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep riprenderà il ruolo di Loretta Durkin. I protagonisti Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez interpretano tre ...
