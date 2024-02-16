Newcastle-Bournemouth sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Sfide di ogni genere e per tutti i gusti quest'oggi, sabato 10 In contemporanea vanno in scena anche Fulham - Bournemouth, Luton - Completa il programma Nottingham Forest - Newcastle delle 18.30.

Newcastle United v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats: Max Aarons, James Hill, Tyler Adams and Ryan Fredericks all remained sidelined because of injury. Newcastle have taken seven points from their past three Premier League home games against Bournemouth.

Premier League Manager and Player of the Month for January revealed | OneFootball: Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for January. The Portuguese international scored thee goals and two assists in three games across the month, helping ...

Newcastle dealt another major injury setback with striker Callum Wilson set for three-month lay-off: Newcastle’s ever-growing injury crisis has went from bad to worse with Callum Wilson set for up to three months out, talkSPORT understands. The 31-year-old requires surgery to fix his ...