Newcastle-Bournemouth | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Newcastle Bournemouth

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilveggente©

Fonte : ilveggente
La doppietta di Bruno Guimaraes fissa il 2 - 3 e permette al Newcastle di aggiudicarsi il così come il Fulham, che fa un bel balzo in avanti grazie al 3 - 1 sul Bournemouth. Va, infine allo
Newcastle-Bournemouth, Premier League: tv, formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Newcastle-Bournemouth è una partita valida per la venticinquesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv, formazioni, pronostici. Un momento sicuramente positivo per il Newcastle di Howe, che viene da quattro risultati positivi ma che è decisamente distante dalla zona Europa. Sono dieci i punti che dividono i bianconeri al momento dall’Aston Villa, un margine che difficilmente verrà colmato da qui alla fine della stagione. Almiron del Newcastle (Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itMa il tecnico si gioca non solo la possibilità di tornare in Europa in questa seconda fase della Premier League, ma si gioca soprattutto la possibilità di rimanere in sella anche il prossimo anno, e non è di certo una cosa ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Eddie Howe admits concerns as Manchester United line up Dan Ashworth move: Ashworth was recruited by Newcastle’s new owners from Brighton to perform a similar role 20 months ago, and his loss would represent a significant blow to their project on Tyneside and to their hopes ...

Jota wins first EA SPORTS Player of the Month award: Diogo Jota has won January 2024's EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the first time in his career. Jota claims the accolade after three goals and two assists in only three ...

Newcastle striker Wilson has chest surgery: England international Callum Wilson has surgery on a pectoral muscle and could miss much of the rest of the season.

Video di Tendenza

Video Newcastle Bournemouth
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.