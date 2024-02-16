Newcastle-Bournemouth | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

Notizie Correlate
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth – probabili formazioni
Eddie Howe ritrova il suo ex club, il Bournemouth, quando il Newcastle United accoglierà i Cherries al St James’ Park per un incontro di Premier ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Il Newcastle potrebbe restare senza il giocatore della prima squadra infortunato per la partita del Bournemouth
Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il Newcastle United sta sudando sulla disponibilità di un giocatore chiave della prima squadra in vista della ... (justcalcio)
Premier League - il Boxing Day : affonda il Newcastle - vola il Bournemouth. LIVE avanti il Liverpool
La Premier League non si ferma e anche il giorno di Santo Stefano prosegue con il tradizionale Boxing Day. Si parte con Newcastle-Nottingham... (calciomercato)
Premier League - Olise beffa il City. Ok Chelsea e Newcastle - paura a Bournemouth
MANCHESTER (INGHILTERRA) - Pareggio beffa per il Manchester City nella 17ª giornata di Premier League . I campioni d'Inghilterra non vanno oltre il ... (247.libero)
Eddie Howe admits concerns as Manchester United line up Dan Ashworth move: Ashworth was recruited by Newcastle’s new owners from Brighton to perform a similar role 20 months ago, and his loss would represent a significant blow to their project on Tyneside and to their hopes ...
Jota wins first EA SPORTS Player of the Month award: Diogo Jota has won January 2024's EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, earning the prize for the first time in his career. Jota claims the accolade after three goals and two assists in only three ...
Newcastle striker Wilson has chest surgery: England international Callum Wilson has surgery on a pectoral muscle and could miss much of the rest of the season.