NASCAR, Reddick e Bell svettano nei Duel di Daytona (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Tyler Reddick e Christopher Bell hanno vinto a DaytonaDuel’ della NASCAR Cup Series, gare di qualifica in vista della prestigiosa 500 Miglia che commenteremo questo fine settimana. Il #45 di 23XI Racing Toyota ed il #20 di Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota  si impongono nelle due prove previste ottenendo automaticamente la terza e la quarta posizione in griglia, rispettivamente alle spalle di Joey Logano (Penske Ford #22) e Michael McDowell (Front Rowe Motorsports Ford #34). La prima battaglia del week-end nel ‘World Center of Racing’ si è decisa nel decisivo passaggio conclusivo con un Bellissimo attacco nei pressi di curva 3-4 da parte di Reddick ai danni delle Chevy Camaro di Hendrick Motorsports. L’ex vincitore della NASCAR Xfinity Series ha fatto la ...
