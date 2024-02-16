My Favourite Cake | la video recensione del film iraniano fra risate e malinconia visto a Berlino

Favourite Cake

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a comingsoon©

Fonte : comingsoon
Presentato in concorso al Festival di Berlino,  My Favourite Cake   Ecco la nostra video recensione del fim.
My Favourite Cake: la video recensione del film iraniano fra risate e malinconia visto a Berlino (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Una donna di 70 anni cerca timidamente di aprirsi verso un nuovo amore in una Teheran contemporanea solo in apparenza tranquilla. Un potente film, My Favourite Cake di Maryam Moghadam e Behtash Sanaeeha, presentato in concorso al Festival di Berlino 2024. La video recensione di Mauro Donzelli.
Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoon
Advertising

Altre Notizie

‘My Favourite Cake’ Review: A Romantic Confection That Rises Sweetly, Until It Crumbles: The "Ballad of a White Cow" directors return with "My Favourite Cake" a later-life rom-com poorly served by a late swerve from sugary to sour.

Enid Blyton ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ Director Reveals Fresh Details & First Concept Art Image – EFM: EXCLUSIVE: UK Director Ben Gregor says his upcoming adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree will tap into children’s post-pandemic anxiety and retreat into screens as it celebrates the joy ...

Iranian directors say 'forbidden' to join Berlin premiere: Empty chairs marked the absence of Iranian directors Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha who should have presented "My Favourite Cake", a late-in-life romance of liberation from morality rules, at ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Favourite Cake
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.