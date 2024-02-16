Midnight Sons | Michael Giacchino in trattative per dirigere il film

Midnight Sons

Midnight Sons: Michael Giacchino in trattative per dirigere il film (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Secondo un nuovo rumor il regista di Licantropus, Michael Giacchino, sarebbe in trattative per dirigere un film sui Midnight Sons della Marvel. Una nuova indiscrezione che circola in rete sostiene che i Marvel Studios stiano sviluppando un progetto sui Midnight Sons e che il regista dello speciale horror Marvel Studios Licantropus, Michael Giacchino, sia in trattative per dirigere il film. A diffondere il rumor è stato il noto scooper Daniel Richtman. Non è ancora stato annunciato ufficialmente un film sui Midnight Sons. Nel corso degli anni, diversi personaggi hanno fatto parte o sono stati associati ...
