McLaren e United Autosports svelano la livrea 2024 in vista del debutto nel FIA WEC in Qatar (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024)McLaren Automotive e il suo Racing Partner UnitedAutosports hanno presentato oggi le due 720S GT3 EVO che parteciperanno alla stagione 2024 del FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). McLaren farà il suo debutto nel WEC nel 2024 con la 720S GT3 EVO nella nuova classe LM GT3.
Il calendario di otto gare include la 24 Ore di Le Mans, in cui il marchio sarà presente per la prima volta dal 1998. McLaren ha un legame storico con la classica di durata, avendo vinto al suo debutto 29 anni fa con l’iconica F1 GTR n. 59.
La stagione 2024 sarà la prima in cui McLaren disputerà tutte e tre le gare della Triple Crown dell’automobilismo nella stessa stagione, avendo già vinto il Gran Premio di Monaco e la ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
