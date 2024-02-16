McLaren e United Autosports svelano la livrea 2024 in vista del debutto nel FIA WEC in Qatar

United’s McLaren LMGT3 Colors Break Cover: United Autosports will race its pair of McLaren 720S GT3s in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s LMGT3 class in a black and orange design that pays tribute to McLaren’s previous 24 Hours of Le Mans ...

McLaren unveils liveries for FIA WEC GT3 races.: The United Autosports team has unveiled the livery for their two McLaren 720S GT3 EVOs ahead of the upcoming Qatar Prologue test on Feb. 24-25. The cars, numbered 59 and 95 to commemorate McLaren’s Le ...

McLaren reveals FIA WEC GT3 liveries: The livery for United Autosports’ pair of FIA World Endurance Championship LMGT3 class McLaren 720S GT3 EVOs has been revealed ahead of the Qatar Prologue test on Feb. 24-25. The 720S GT3s, ...