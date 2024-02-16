Notizie Correlate
Masters of the Universe - Travis Knight si avvicina alla regia del film dal vero per gli Amazon MGM Studios
Si starebbe per sbloccare il film dedicato ai Masters of the Universe presso gli Amazon MGM Studios: si fa il nome di Travis Knight, tra Bumblebee e ... (comingsoon)
Masters of the Universe : Travis Knight alla regia del film
Travis Knight, amministratore delegato della casa d’animazione di Coraline Laika specializzata in stop motion, potrebbe essere il regista del ... (screenworld)
Cosa resta dei Masters of the Universe – Il nuovo episodio di Ottanta Nostalgia (VIDEO)
Agli inizi degli anni Ottanta in casa Mattel hanno un problema. Le femminucce giocano con le Barbie, mentre i maschietti non hanno pupazzi o figure ... (screenworld)
Masters of the Air - la serie sulla Seconda guerra mondiale con Austin Butler : la recensione
Arriva la straziante miniserie che parla di piloti in guerra firmata da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks. Un po' il sequel ideale di Band of Brothers e ... (vanityfair)
Barry Keoghan ha sfoggiato una giacca bellissima in pieno stile Masters of the Air
Barry Keoghan forse non è mai andato a scuola di recitazione, ma di sicuro sa come immedesimarsi in un personaggio. In The Batman del 2022, si è ... (gqitalia)
Perché guardare Masters of the air
Terzo capitolo dopo “Band of Brothers” e “The Pacific”, le premiatissime serie sulla seconda guerra mondiale. Gli aviatori provetti appartengono al ... (ilfoglio)
