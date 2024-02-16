L’Undisputed Kingdom sta deludendo le aspettative? Il commento di All About Elite

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di All, Paolo Ascolese ed i suoi ospiti hanno avuto modo di commentare a fondo l’operato del, dallo smascheramento di Adam Cole fino ad oggi. Al momento quanto fatto dalla stable capitanata da Cole non sta convincendo del tutto, dato che ci aspettavamo di certo un ruolo più centrale per una stable che in passato era coinvolta in una storia di primissimo piano come quella del diavolo mascherato. Un altro punto a sfavore, che mette in luce la malagestione del tutto, è stato il fatto che il Bullet Club Gold, gli Acclaimed e Billy Gunn si siano totalmente dimenticati dei loro acerrimi rivali quando il principio fondante della Bang Bang Scissor Club era stato proprio quello di unirsi contro il nemico comune ovvero...

AEW Star Roderick Strong Opens Up About How Undisputed Kingdom Came Together: T he final shot of 2023 in AEW was a broken and battered MJF coming face-to-face with the newly formed Undisputed Kingdom. The group comprised of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Wardl ...

Video: Matt Taven Goes Off On Orange Cassidy After AEW Dynamite Texas Death Match: ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven has choice words for Orange Cassidy and his critics after AEW Dynamite Texas Death Match.

Everything You Need To Know About WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Theme Song, 'Kingdom': "Kingdom" by Downstait is one of the most iconic entrance themes of the current era, and here's everything you need to know about it.