L’Undisputed Kingdom sta deludendo le aspettative? Il commento di All About Elite

The Devil e i suoi scagnozzi sono ora i The Undisputed Kingdom
Nell’ultimo PPV dell’anno, Words Ends, The Devil ha finalmente mostrato il suo vero volto. Adam Cole è emerso dall’ombra rivelando l’identità sua e ... (aewuniverse)
AEW : Adam Cole presenta la Undisputed Kingdom e dice che MJF non tornerà mai più
Il 2023 della AEW si è chiuso con un gran colpo di scena, dopo mesi di giochi mentali, di assalti e soprattutto di tanti interrogativi The ... (zonawrestling)
AEW Star Roderick Strong Opens Up About How Undisputed Kingdom Came Together: T he final shot of 2023 in AEW was a broken and battered MJF coming face-to-face with the newly formed Undisputed Kingdom. The group comprised of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Wardl ...
Video: Matt Taven Goes Off On Orange Cassidy After AEW Dynamite Texas Death Match: ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven has choice words for Orange Cassidy and his critics after AEW Dynamite Texas Death Match.
Everything You Need To Know About WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Theme Song, 'Kingdom': "Kingdom" by Downstait is one of the most iconic entrance themes of the current era, and here's everything you need to know about it.