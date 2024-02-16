Lo Stellar Sisyphus e i missili dal Globemaster III | cosa rivelano i test Usa

Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy successfully demonstrate Aegis Weapon System capabilities against advanced countermeasure missile target: The (MDA) and U.S. Navy successfully executed Flight Test Other-23 (FTX-23) or Stellar Sisyphus, a two part developmental test of sensor tracking and communications link capabilities.

HMS Prince of Wales departs for NATO exercise ‘Steadfast Defender 2024': The UK Royal Navy's (RN's) second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sets sail from Portsmouth on 12 February bound for northern Norway where ...