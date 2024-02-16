Livingston- St Mirren | probabili formazioni

Livingston Mirren

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Fonte : sport.periodicodaily
Livingston- St Mirren: probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Il Livingston cercherà di porre fine a una serie di 17 partite senza vittorie in Scottish Premiership quando ospiterà il St Mirren sabato 17 febbraio. Gli ospiti, invece, potrebbero salire al quarto posto in classifica se riuscissero a vincere la terza partita consecutiva in campionato. Il calcio di inizio di Livingston- St Mirren è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Livingston- St Mirren a che punto sono le due squadre Livingston Avendo raccolto solo tre punti nelle ultime 17 partite, il Livingston può solo sognare di raggiungere tali altezze al momento. I sei anni di permanenza dei Lions nella massima serie scozzese sembrano volgere al termine a causa di un periodo prolungato di pessima forma. La squadra di David Martindale è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Advertising

Altre Notizie

Premiership clubs set to press on with full SPFL meeting: Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy says there should not be any discussion of the Independent Governance Review without all 42 SPFL ...

Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats: St Mirren have won both of their last two away league matches, which is as many victories as they managed in their previous 14 on the road (W2 D3 L9). They could win three consecutive away matches in ...

Title Race Quirks at Fir Park, Pittodrie and Easter Road | OneFootball: After the third round of fixtures which started after the short winter break (their game last night was the last of their games in hand), we go into the split where the top six and bottom six go their ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Livingston Mirren
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.