17 febbraio ore 10:30, discesa libera clicca QUI 18 gennaio ore 10:30, superg clicca QUI Diretta tv su Rai 2 ed Eurosport, live timing su sito e app FIS.
LIVE Sci alpino, Seconda prova Kvitfjell 2024 in DIRETTA: inizia il secondo training! Poco meno di metà pista da affrontare (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE I PETTORALI DI PARTENZA LA DIRETTA LIVE DELLA DISCESA FEMMINILE DI CRANS MONTANA DALLE 10.30 12.17 Justin Murisier è secondo a 67 centesimi dalla testa. Partenze che saranno ogni 40?, prova davvero sprint. 12.16 Il primo riferimento imposto dal canadese Cameron Alexander è di 49”88. Non si affronta neanche metà di quella che domani, ci auguriamo, sarà una discesa meravigliosa. 12.15 inizia LA PRIMA PORVA DELLA DISCESA MASCHILE! Buon divertimento a tutti! 12.13 Dopo le discese degli apripista si prepara Cameron Alexander a dare il via alla giornata. 12.10 Cielo ancora nuvoloso in Norvegia dopo una notte dove è scesa parecchia neve, temperatura di -1°C. A Kvitfjell non c’è vento ...
