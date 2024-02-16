Le Mura Spring | ecco il big match Arriva il Jolly Acli Livorno

Fonte : lanazione
Le Mura Spring, ecco il big match. Arriva il Jolly Acli Livorno (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Gara casalinga domenica alle 18.30 per il Green Le Mura Spring, che ospita il Jolly Acli Livorno, capolista del campionato, con le due formazioni divise da un solo punto. E’ Arrivato così il tanto atteso giorno della verità per le ragazze di coach Biagi. Jolly Acli Livorno è un roster costruito per conquistare la promozione, ed è formato da elementi che complessivamente hanno buon tasso tecnico. Arrivano al Palatagliate dopo la buona vittoria della scorsa settimana su Basket Golfo che ha permesso di ritrovare la giusta serenità a giocatrici e staff. Coahc Biagi lo sa e per questo durante la settimana assieme alle sue ragazze ha studiato attentamente l’avversario ed ha cercato di attuare le giuste strategie per fermare ...
Le Mura Spring ospita la capolista Jolly Livorno: è l’ora della verità: Partita di notevole spessore per Le Mura Spring Lucca quella di sabato sera (ore 18,30) al Palatagliate contro la capolista Jolly Acli Livorno. Anche se ormai le posizioni finali in regolar season a q ...

