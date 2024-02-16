Land of Bad | la recensione | a tutta adrenalina con Liam Hemsworth e Russell Crowe!

Land Bad

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
Land of Bad, la recensione: a tutta adrenalina con Liam Hemsworth e Russell Crowe! (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Il film: Land of Bad, 2024. Regia: WilLiam Eubank. Cast: Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia, Ricky Whittle. Genere: Thriller, Azione. Durata: 110 minuti.Dove l’abbiamo visto: Su Prime Video, in anteprima stampa. Trama: La matricola Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), controllore del supporto aereo da campo, viene integrato a una squadra delle Delta Force in missione nelle Filippine. Quando il team si ritrova intrappolato e disarmato, le abilità del pilota di droni Reaper (Russell Crowe), si rivelano la loro unica possibilità di sopravvivenza. <!



> In un curioso silenzio stampa, venerdì 16 febbraio arriva in esclusiva su Prime Video il film Land of Bad, diretto da ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

NYC's commercial real estate crisis is so bad that a developer is considering turning a prime plot of land into a 150-foot billboard: New York City-based developer Vornado Realty Trust is considering using a plot of land near Madison Square Garden and the Empire State Building to house a 150-foot tall billboard, among other options.

"Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Zendaya to take the lead in organizing the highly-anticipated 2024 Met Gala": Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogues Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this years Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday.And the ...

Liam Hesmworth, Milo Ventimiglia Interview: Land of Bad Exclusive: High on adrenaline, Land of Bad is up for theatrical release on February 16. Directed by William Eubank, the film stars Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Land Bad
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.