Il WWE Universe diventa Sovrano (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) I fegati avvelenati nelle ultime settimane si sono sprecati. Tra chi minacciava di boicottare, e chi avrebbe fatto una vera rivoluzione, la WWE si è trovata davanti a sè un pubblico inaspettatamente “ostile”, poiché rigettava fervidamente la sua nuova politica. Tutto ebbe inizio con l’infortunio a sorpresa (?) di CM Punk al suo primo match televisivo dal ritorno, il che ha stravolto i piani della Federazione per i due Main Event di WrestleMania 40. Si sono trovati un Seth “orfano” di sfidanti, e un Roman che ne avrebbe avuti sulla “carta” troppi. Quindi, hanno inserito The Rock che ha messo su la questione “familiare” e che quindi ha sfidato il Capotribù, mentre Cody ha preferito dirottare su Seth, cosa che nessuno di noi si aspettava e, forse, necessitava. Avremmo così assistito al match “cinematografico” tra i due cugini, e al quarto match in un anno e mezzo tra Cody e Rollins. ...
