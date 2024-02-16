Il trailer di French Girl anticipa la commedia romantica con Vanessa Hudgens e Zach Braff

A seguire, il trailer di French Girl . Come si evince dal trailer , non sarà facile per Gordon entrare in sintonia con la famiglia canadese della sua Sophie, così diversa da lui. Come se non bastasse
Il trailer di French Girl anticipa la commedia romantica con Vanessa Hudgens e Zach Braff (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Il trailer di French Girl offre un primo sguardo alla prossima commedia romantica che vede come protagonisti Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens e Evelyne Brochu. La Paramount ha diffuso un trailer ufficiale di French Girl, che presenta in anteprima la commedia romantica di Zach Braff e Vanessa Hudgens. Il film uscirà nelle sale venerdì 15 marzo e in digitale martedì 19 marzo. Potete vedere il trailer in calce alla news. "Zach Braff, Vanessa Hudgens e Evelyne Brochu sono i protagonisti di questa ...
