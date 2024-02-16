IHI Charging System | scatta lo sciopero

Fonte : ilgiorno
IHI Charging System, scatta lo sciopero (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Procedimenti disciplinari, sospensioni dal servizio, ferie da smaltire a comando e ora pure querele nei contro dei rappresentanti sindacali e di alcune dipendenti. Succede alla IHI Charging System, multinazionale dei turbocompressori, con sedi anche a Cernusco Lombardone e Verderio. Per questo i circa 300 dipendenti delle due filiali brianzole lunedì incroceranno le braccia a singhiozzo per 8 ore in tutto. A proclamare lo sciopero sono stati i delegati della Fim Cisl di Monza Brianza e Lecco. "Siamo preoccupati delle continue segnalazioni ricevute da parte di alcuni lavoratori e lavoratrici che denunciano un ambiente di lavoro non ottimale e di essere stanchi dei continui e crescenti comportamenti disdicevoli ai danni dei rappresentati dalla Rsu e di alcune dipendenti – spiega Francesca Melagrana della Fim Cisl -. Vogliamo ...
