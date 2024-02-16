IGTC | Porsche davanti nella FP3 della 12h di Bathurst | 4° posto per Rossi

Altre Notizie
Team 75 Bernhard “Helping Build Up” Effort With Phantom Global: Team 75 Bernhard’s new cooperation with Phantom Global Racing, which debuts at this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 12 Hour, has been described by Timo Bernhard as being a “long-term” idea and program ...
Vanthoor Quickest in Manthey EMA Porsche in Practice 3: Laurens Vanthoor took the No. 912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3 R to to the top of the time sheets in the third Free Practice session of the day for the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour. Vanthoor reeled off a ...
IGTC | Mercedes: livrea speciale per i 130 anni di motorsport: La Mercedes-AMG Motorsport si presenterà al via della 12h di Bathurst con una livrea speciale per celebrare i 130 di attività sportive con le proprie vetture.