Hearts vs Motherwell – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) L’Hearts punta ad allungare la sua striscia di vittorie a sei partite di campionato quando ospiterà il Motherwell sabato 17 febbraio. Tuttavia, gli ospiti arriveranno nella capitale con un’imbattibilità di sei partite nella Scottish Premiership. Il calcio di inizio di Hearts vs Motherwell è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Hearts vs Motherwell a che punto sono le due squadre Hearts Negli ultimi mesi, infatti, l’Hearts ha ottenuto una serie di successi, vincendo 12 delle ultime 15 partite di campionato e consolidando la terza posizione in classifica. La squadra di Steven Naismith precede i giganti di Glasgow di 13 punti, mentre mantiene un vantaggio di 12 punti sul Kilmarnock quarto in classifica. L’ex attaccante dei Rangers e ...
