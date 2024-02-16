Google Pixel Fold 2 non dovrebbe essere identico al suo predecessore

Google Pixel

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Fonte : tuttoandroid
Google Pixel Fold è disponibile online da Bpm power a 1,663 euro . (aggiornamento del 15 febbraio 2024, ore 12:15) 4 condivisioni Condividi Tweet Stefano Bontempi VIA FONTE Notizie Relazionate Pixel
Google Pixel Fold 2 non dovrebbe essere identico al suo predecessore (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Tra gli smartphone che saranno lanciati nel corso dei prossimi mesi troviamo anche Google Pixel Fold 2. Eccolo in alcune immagini L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Android 15 Developer Preview 1 Is Anticipated Today: In a recent development, a Google developer spilled the beans on the looming first preview of Android 15. The first developer ...

Your Pixel could now have Circle to Search — how to find out and use it: First, open the Settings app and tap System, then tap Navigation mode. Circle to Search works with both Navigation modes. Tap the settings cog next to whichever mode you're using. On the next page, ...

Google Messages could soon let you edit sent texts: Google Messages will soon allow users to edit sent texts in RCS conversations, making it easier to correct mistakes or revise messages. The feature is not yet fully functional, with edited messages ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Google Pixel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.