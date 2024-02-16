"Nella quinta stagione ho chiesto che il mio personaggio venisse estromesso, solo perché non venivo più usato nel modo che avrei voluto." In Glee , serie creata da Ryan Murphy, Matthew Morrison

Glee, Matthew Morrison: "Volevo lasciare lo show perché non mi piaceva come sono stato usato": Prima della morte di Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison era determinato a lasciare il cast di Glee perché insoddisfatto del suo ruolo, poi la tragedia ha stravolto i suoi piani.

Matthew Morrison was planning to leave Glee before Cory Monteith died: Matthew Morrison has revealed he wanted to quit Glee before his co-star Cory Monteith died. During an appearance on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, Morrison revealed that he was over ...

Matthew Morrison reveals why he wanted to leave hit show 'Glee': Actor Matthew Morrison has opened up about why he wanted to leave the hit show GleeDeadline reported that in an interview with the And That What You Misse ...