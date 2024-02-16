Glee | Matthew Morrison | Volevo lasciare lo show perché non mi piaceva come sono stato usato

"Nella quinta stagione ho chiesto che il mio personaggio venisse estromesso, solo perché non venivo più usato nel modo che avrei voluto." In Glee , serie creata da Ryan Murphy, Matthew Morrison
Glee, Matthew Morrison: "Volevo lasciare lo show perché non mi piaceva come sono stato usato" (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Prima della morte di Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison era determinato a lasciare il cast di Glee perché insoddisfatto del suo ruolo, poi la tragedia ha stravolto i suoi piani. Matthew Morrison ha confessato di essere stato profondamente insoddisfatto del suo ruolo in Glee tanto da aver pensato di lasciare lo show nella quinta stagione. Poi la morte improvvisa di Cory Monteith ha stravolto i suoi piani. In un'intervista con il podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, Matthew Morrison ha rivelato che era talmente infelice sul set di Glee da pianificare l'abbandono della serie. "Stavo cercando di lasciare lo show", ha ...
