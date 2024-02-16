Geotab Unveils Ace - The First Fully Integrated Trusted Generative AI Copilot in the Industry

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Available directly in the Myplatform,Ace is aAIthat can provide powerful, customised and trustworthy fleet insights simply by asking a question LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today at the annualConnect event,Inc (""), the global leader in connected transportation solutions, unveiledAce, an artificial intelligencedesigned for fleets.Ace, a pioneering addition to the Myplatform, streamlines fleet management. It enhances user experience by offering tailored insights through intuitive dialogue. Global demand for connected vehicle data andinsights continues to grow. ...

