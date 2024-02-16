Fulham-Aston Villa sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Primo momento di crisi in una stagione fin qui eccellente per l’che comunque è ancora quinto in classifica. La squadra di Unai Emery è stata eliminata dal Chelsea nel replay casalingo di FA Cup, perso 3-1, e in Premier League ha colto solo quattro punti su dodici, tutti conquistati contro squadre in zona InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Aston Villa team news vs Fulham confirmed as Unai Emery makes Pau Torres decision: Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has named his starting XI to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon. He has made two changes from the side which lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out ...

Fulham vs Aston Villa LIVE match updates and team news from Craven Cottage: Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Unai Emery's side face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this afternoon ...

Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates: WATCH FULHAM vs ASTON VILLA LIVEThis one suddenly feels like one of those games, as Villa's stumbled in a big way. It's become more difficult to take their top-four hopes seriously as they haven't ...