Fulham-Aston Villa sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
supera 2 - 1 in rimonta il Brighton e allunga sull'Aston Villa, così come il Fulham, che fa un bel balzo in avanti grazie al 3 - 1
Fulham-Aston Villa (sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Primo momento di crisi in una stagione fin qui eccellente per l’Aston Villa che comunque è ancora quinto in classifica. La squadra di Unai Emery è stata eliminata dal Chelsea nel replay casalingo di FA Cup, perso 3-1, e in Premier League ha colto solo quattro punti su dodici, tutti conquistati contro squadre in zona InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Preview: Top-three all in Saturday action in Premier League this weekend: Liverpool has an early chance to put pressure on its pursuers in the race for the Premier League title when it opens the weekend round of games with a ...

Fulham v Aston Villa team news: TEAM NEWSAston Villa have lost Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara this week to respective hamstring and knee injuries.Pau Torres could make his first start since mid-December, while Lucas Digne may also ...

Fulham v Aston Villa preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats: Fulham have won six of their past seven home games against Aston Villa in all competitions, losing the other. However, Villa have won four of the five most recent Premier League meetings, with the ...

Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.