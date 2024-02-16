Fulham-Aston Villa | Premier League | tv | formazioni | pronostici

supera 2 - 1 in rimonta il Brighton e allunga sull'Aston Villa, così come il Fulham, che fa un bel balzo in avanti grazie al 3 - 1

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024)è una partita valida per la venticinquesima giornata die si gioca sabato alle 16:00: tv,. Un periodo difficili per l’, che viene da due sconfitte di fila ma che rimane bel saldo in zona Europa, con cinque punti in più rispetto al Manchester United. Due sconfitte di fila per ins, contro Chelsea e United, e quindi gli uomini di Emery devono cercare in tutti i modi di tirarsi fuori da questa situazione. Non semplice, perché ildi Silva sta bene. Watkins dell’(Lapresse) – Ilveggente.itQuattro risultati utili nelle ultime cinque uscite per i padroni di casa, anche se solamente ...

Preview: Top-three all in Saturday action in Premier League this weekend: Liverpool has an early chance to put pressure on its pursuers in the race for the Premier League title when it opens the weekend round of games with a ...

Fulham v Aston Villa team news: TEAM NEWSAston Villa have lost Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara this week to respective hamstring and knee injuries.Pau Torres could make his first start since mid-December, while Lucas Digne may also ...

Fulham v Aston Villa preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats: Fulham have won six of their past seven home games against Aston Villa in all competitions, losing the other. However, Villa have won four of the five most recent Premier League meetings, with the ...