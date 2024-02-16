Escape from Pretoria | la recensione | su Prime Video un teso thriller da una drammatica storia vera

Escape from

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Escape from Pretoria, la recensione: su Prime Video un teso thriller da una drammatica storia vera (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) La recensione di Escape from Pretoria, film dove Daniel Radcliffe veste i panni di Tim Jenkin, prigioniero politico nel Sudafrica dell'apartheid, pronto a tutto pur di evadere da un'ingiusta condanna. Nel 1978, Tim Jenkin e Stephen Lee, due giovani sudafricani bianchi, stanno prendendo parte a missioni anti-apartheid quando vengono colti in fragrante e portati a processo. Il giudizio nei loro confronti, da parte di una giuria espressamente razzista, è severo: Jenkin è condannato a dodici anni e Lee a otto. Come vi raccontiamo nella recensione di Escape from Pretoria, i due vengono mandati a scontare la loro pena nel carcere di Pretoria, dove incontrano Denis Goldberg, un anziano prigioniero politico che deve affrontare quattro ergastoli ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Entangled Pasts: Art, Colonialism and Change review – an 'ambitious' and 'well meaning' exhibition: Since 2021, the 256-year-old institution has been researching its own "links to colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade", exploring the ways in which these horrors touched upon, or enriched, its ...

FTSE 100 Live 16 February: Retail sales bounce back, NatWest profits surge, shares seen higher: The new boss of NatWest today unveiled a £6.2 billion profits haul as the lender prepares for a major sale of its shares back to the public. Alongside the better-than-expected results, the bank ...

G4S Mangaung prison hit by mass suspensions and sudden resignations amid Bester probes: These revelations come just after media reports this past week, revealed that there was a sex ring and poison syndicate linked to the all influential Bester, who was said to be living a lavish ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Escape from
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.