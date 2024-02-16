Dune 2 | Anya Taylor Joy a sorpresa nel cast del film | ecco i dettagli

Notizie Correlate
Dal platino monacale di Anya al ginger soft di Léa fino al brunette bicolore di Rebecca - sul red carpet di Dune è gara tra tinte capelli di tendenza ora
Tra abiti di alta moda e sex symbol mondiali, alla première londinese di Dune – Parte 2 spiccano le nuove tinte di tendenza delle star femminili ... (iodonna)
Dune 2 - Anya Taylor-Joy sarà nel film : l’annuncio spiazza tutti!
Anya Taylor-Joy sarà nel cast di Dune: Parte Due in un ruolo a sorpresa; è stata la stessa giovane attrice a confermare la propria presenza nel ... (cinemaserietv)
Dune : Parte 2 - Anya Taylor-Joy fa parte del cast con un ruolo importante
L'attrice Anya Taylor-Joy fa, a sorpresa, parte del cast del film Dune: parte 2 e ha partecipato alla première di Londra. Nel cast di Dune: parte 2, ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Zendaya Wears Vintage Mugler Couture Robotic Bodysuit at ‘Dune: Part 2' Premiere in London: She paired the outfit with a heavy diamond necklace. Per Vogue, Mugler's original Fall/Winter show "was memorable more for its performance by James Brown; its cameos by the likes of Tippi Hedren, ...
Major name confirmed as surprise star of Dune: Part Two: Model and actress Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed she is in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two after months of speculation. The star had long been rumoured to join the star-studded ensemble, which ...
Dune 2 stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya thrill fans at premiere: As if the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” couldn’t get any more star-studded, Anya Taylor-Joy has joined the ensemble. In the days leading up to the film’s world premiere in London on ...