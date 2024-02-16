Dune 2 | Anya Taylor Joy a sorpresa nel cast del film | ecco i dettagli

La première evento di Leicester Square conferma la presenza di Taylor - Joy nel sequel del kolossal di Villeuve in un ruolo cruciale, sul quale c'è ancora molto mistero. Mentre i critici esprimono i primi giudizi sulla pellicola di Villeneuve, già giudicata uno
Dune 2: Anya Taylor Joy a sorpresa nel cast del film, ecco i dettagli (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Abbiamo appena saputo che Anya Taylor-Joy sarà nel cast di Dune: Parte Due in un ruolo a sorpresa; è stata la stessa giovane attrice a confermare la propria partecipazione al film durante l’anteprima londinese tenutasi il 15 febbraio. La rivelazione arriva ai fan dopo che la scheda Letterboxd del film aveva già segnalato l’attrice come parte del cast, ma a fugare definitivamente ogni dubbio è stata proprio la stessa Joy, che ha stregato tutti presentandosi in Leicester Square, insieme ai suoi colleghi, avvolta in un lungo e ieratico vestito bianco firmato Dior. La giovane star ha successivamente riconfermato la sua presenza durante una live TikTok durante la quale ha dichiarato che “Ho realizzato un sogno; i libri sono fantastici, e non potevo chiedere ...
