Downton Abbey sta girando in segreto una nuova stagione | ma sarà vero?

Nelle ultime ore, rilanciata da Daily Mail e da altri tabloid inglesi, sta girando una notizia che, se confermata, renderebbe felici molti fan di Downton Abbey : sarebbero iniziate in segreto le riprese di una settima stagione dell'apprezzata serie creata da Julian

Where is ITV Emmerdale filmed and can you visit the set: It turns out Emmerdale is actually filmed in Yorkshire, mainly on a purpose-built set which is located on Harewood House Estate near Leeds in West Yorkshire (since 1998). The estate has also been used ...

Jessica Brown Findlay interview: ‘I’ve been told, “You owe us a side boob”’: The actress has moved on from Downton fame – taking on a fourth-wall-busting Ibsen adaptation, and blowing the whistle on industry sexism ...

Jessica Brown Findlay: ‘What would I change The government. And better biscuits in rehearsals': Best known on TV for Downton Abbey and Flatshare, Jessica Brown Findlay has also tackled a series of high-profile theatre roles. Now, as she returns to the West End with Matt Smith in Ibsen’s An Enemy ...