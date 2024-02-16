Daily Crown | Harry parlerà per la prima volta della diagnosi di re Carlo

Daily Crown

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
'Penso che Harry avrà una grande montagna da scalare per avvicinarsi di nuovo a suo padre', ha detto all'emittente britannica Angela Levin. 'Non credo che Meghan ne sarà contenta ed Harry avrà una
Daily Crown: Harry parlerà per la prima volta della diagnosi di re Carlo (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Washington, 16 feb. (Adnkronos) - C'è grande attesa per l'intervista del principe Harry a Good Morning America, dove per la prima volta il duca di Sussex stasera parlerà della diagnosi di cancro di suo padre re Carlo. Nel colloquio con Will Reeve (è il figlio di Christopher, protagonista di Superman), l'autore di 'Spare' si aprirà anche sulla sua vita con Meghan, così come parlerà degli Invictus Games. Una truppe del programma ha ripreso i Sussex fin dal loro arrivo in Canada, martedì scorso, per partecipare al conto alla rovescia dell'evento sportivo a Whistler e Vancouver. In un post su X, Good Morning America ha annunciato l'evento accompagnando il tweet - "Esclusiva: la nuovissima intervista con il principe Harry sulla sua vita con Meghan, come sta suo padre Re Carlo e la sua passione: sostenere i guerrieri feriti" - con una clip che mostra Harry parlare con Reeve a Whistler e da una foto del re che saluta mentre lasciava la London Clinic il 29 gennaio. Il viaggio in Canada, dove il duca e la duchessa hanno passato il San Valentino sulla neve, arriva poco più di una settimana dopo il ritorno di Harry da una rapida visita a Londra, dove ha incontrato suo padre per 45 minuti in seguito alla diagnosi di cancro. È stato visto due giorni dopo ad una cerimonia di premiazione della Nfl a Las Vegas, mentre domenica scorsa era assente al Super Bowl.
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa shows off bikini body onboard $33,000 per day super yacht to Rottnest Island: Aussie OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa has been making waves from Perth to Rotto — hopping aboard a super yacht en route to the sandy jewel in our state’s crown.

The week in 60 seconds - digested news: Millions of pounds are being spent replacing roofs, heating systems, windows, cladding and lifts at courts in Yorkshire and the north-east, the government announced following a visit by the lord ...

Brute who shook baby so savagely he was left blind and completely paralysed is jailed for three years: A BRUTE who shook a baby so hard he was left blind and completely paralysed has been jailed for three years. Adam Andrews violently attacked the 21-day-old tot, who now requires round-the-clock ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Daily Crown
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.