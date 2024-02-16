Celtic – Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni

Celtic Kilmarnock

Celtic – Kilmarnock – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Sabato 17 febbraio il Celtic ospiterà il Kilmarnock per conquistare tre punti in testa alla classifica della Scottish Premiership. Il Kilmarnock, invece, potrebbe essere scavalcato dal St Mirren al quarto posto se non riuscirà a fare un’impresa al Celtic Park. Il calcio di inizio di CelticKilmarnock è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita CelticKilmarnock a che punto sono le due squadre Celtic Nonostante abbia raccolto 19 punti su 21 possibili da quando ha eliminato il Livingston il 23 dicembre, il Celtic ha visto i suoi rivali agguerriti portarsi a pari punti in vetta alla classifica nel turno infrasettimanale, battendo il Ross County per 3-1 a Ibrox. Solo la differenza reti separa i due ...
