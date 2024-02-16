Call of Duty | nuovo gioco in arrivo a ottobre | secondo un rumor

Call Duty

Durante una recente riunione virtuale, Phil Spencer ha anticipato l'uscita di un nuovo gioco della serie Call of Duty per ottobre, mentre emergono dettagli su una possibile ambientazione durante la Guerra del Golfo e l'evoluzione dell'hardware Xbox. Un'attesa rivelazione ha scosso
Call of Duty: nuovo gioco in arrivo a ottobre, secondo un rumor (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Si vocifera il mese di ottobre per la visita di leva: Call of Duty potrebbe avere un nuovo gioco in cantiere, almeno stando ai rumor Anche prima che ieri sera Phil Spencer giocasse (a posteriori, prevedibilmente) a carte coperte, tra i dipendenti di Microsoft pare (sempre di rumor si tratta) che si sia tenuta una riunione virtuale a porte chiuse per il futuro di Call of Duty, nello specifico in merito a un nuovo gioco in arrivo nel mese di ottobre. In questo caso, le fonti anonime che hanno fatto rapporto ad Inverse in merito parlano di un meeting tenutosi dieci giorni fa. Sebbene Spencer avesse confermato l’esistenza di “prossimi hardware” per Xbox, Sarah Bond ha ...
