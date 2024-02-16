Burnley-Arsenal sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

VSVVPV Risultato più recente : Liverpool - Burnley 3 - 1, 10/02, SSPPSP Risultato più recente : West Ham - Arsenal 0 - 6, 11/02,
Burnley-Arsenal (sabato 17 febbraio 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Il Burnley è a -7 dalla possibile salvezza quando mancano 14 giornate alla fine del campionato: c’è ancora un barlume di speranza ma le probabilità sono nettamente contro la squadra di Vincent Kompany. sabato pomeriggio poi a Turf Moor è in arrivo un Arsenal che ha vinto le ultime quattro partite di campionato, compresa quella InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Team news: Partey and Vieira updates: Mikel Arteta provided updates on the fitness of Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira ahead of Saturday’s game against Burnley ...

Arteta: “Kai is just a joy to work with”: Kai Havertz has been a influential figure in our campaign, and Arteta was more than happy to wax lyrical on the the German ...

Lyle Foster’s season goes from bad to worse: Lyle Foster’s Premier League debut season has gone from bad to worse after suffering yet another setback. Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany has announced that the South African faces months on the ...

