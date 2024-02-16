Burnley-Arsenal | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Burnley Arsenal

Liverpool atteso dal Brentford mentre l'Arsenal è di scena a Burnley
Burnley-Arsenal, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Burnley-Arsenal è una partita della venticinquesima giornata di Premier League e si gioca sabato alle 16:00: diretta tv, probabili formazioni, pronostici. L’Arsenal si è risollevato alla grande dopo la doppia sconfitta nei derby con West Ham e Fulham nelle ultime due gare del 2023 ed il tonfo in FA Cup con il Liverpool d’inizio gennaio. Gabriel – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Dalla batosta con i Reds i Gunners hanno inanellato quattro vittorie consecutive, che gli consentono di restare in corsa per il titolo, aggrappati a Manchester City e Liverpool. La lotta primo posto sembra ormai coinvolgere solamente loro tre, attualmente racchiuse in soli due punti. Davanti ci sono gli uomini di Jurgen Klopp ma quelli di Guardiola, al momento appaiati ...
