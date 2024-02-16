Il risultato del Puskas Award , il premio che celebra il gol più La poesia del calcio di De Zerbi Il confronto con il secondo Il suo Brighton gioca così, in maniera corale, armoniosa ma non solo

Brighton celebra De Zerbi con un murale in città: “Il più grande allenatore della nostra storia”: Per le strade di Brighton è comparsa una gigantesca opera d'arte che ha come protagonista Roberto De Zerbi: "L'uomo che ha compiuto questi miracoli ...

Kathy Lette to headline Brighton's Beyond the Book festival: Beyond the Book, a new literature festival founded by author David Fennell, will take place this spring at the Friends Meeting House in Brighton, on 6th April 2024.

Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool return, Mbappé latest and WSL: football news – live: Join our writers for reaction to the return of European competitions and the latest news and press conference quotes ahead of the weekend ...