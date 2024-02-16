Batso | Daniel Radcliffe e Ethan Hawke nel biopic

Batso Daniel

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Daniel Radcliffe e Ethan Hawke saranno per la prima volta co - protagonisti di un film. Si tratta di un biopic ispirato ad una emozionante storia vera: Batso . Alla regia c'è Kyle Marvin e, nel cast ,
Batso: Daniel Radcliffe e Ethan Hawke nel biopic (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) Una sfida oltre i propri limiti e un confronto generazionale sono gli ingredienti di Batso, con Daniel Radcliffe, Ethan Hawke e Jessica Biel  Daniel Radcliffe e Ethan Hawke saranno per la prima volta co-protagonisti di un film. Si tratta di un biopic ispirato ad una emozionante storia vera, dal titolo Batso. Alla regia c’è Kyle Marvin e nel cast è presente anche Jessica Biel. Il materiale di partenza per il lungometraggio è l’incredibile avventura un duo di alpinisti che, all’inizio degli anni Settanta, ha intrapreso la scalata verso la vetta El Capitan, nel Parco Nazionale di Yosemite. Ethan Hawke presta il volto a Warren Batso Harding, mentre la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson & Dave Bautista Among A-Listers Headlining EFM Packages: What's Behind The Turbocharged Market: Sundance dealmaking was buoyant, the awards season is coming to a head with a number of critically acclaimed movies having done well at the box office, and apparently peak TV is over. Whisper it ...

Batso: Daniel Radcliffe e Ethan Hawke nel biopic: Una sfida oltre i propri limiti e un confronto generazionale sono gli ingredienti di Batso, con Daniel Radcliffe, Ethan Hawke e Jessica Biel.

Iconic Bad Boy of Climbing Set for Silver Screen, Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe to Star: Warren Harding liked to drink, party, and rock climb — often at the same time. His landmark ascent of El Cap in 1970 will ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Batso Daniel
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.