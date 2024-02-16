Animals | Jennifer Garner nel film Netflix dell' ex-marito Ben Affleck con Matt Damon?

Jennifer Garner sarà diretta per la prima volta dal suo ex marito Ben Affleck nel thriller Animals, al fianco di Matt
Animals, Jennifer Garner nel film Netflix dell'ex-marito Ben Affleck con Matt Damon? (Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024) L'ex-moglie di Affleck è in trattative per unirsi al cast e raggiungere Matt Damon Qualche settimana fa vi avevamo riportato la notizia che Ben Affleck dirigerà il film Animals per Netflix con protagonista Matt Damon. Adesso pare che Jennifer Garner, ex-moglie dell'attore e regista, sarebbe in trattative per unirsi al cast. Secondo quanto riportato da The Insneider, la Garner dovrebbe recitare in Animals accanto a Damon: i due interpreteranno una coppia sposata a cui viene sottratto il figlio. Il matrimonio tra Affleck e Garner Garner e Affleck sono stati sposati per 13 ...
