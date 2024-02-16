AEW | Chris Jericho starà fuori per qualche tempo

Notizie Correlate
AEW : Spietato attacco di Christian Cage su Adam Copeland concluso con la Con-Chair-To
Questa notte a Dynamite Adam Copeland e Daniel Garcia si sono affrontati in quello che doveva essere una sorta di spareggio per determinare il ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Adam Copeland e Daniel Garcia si contenderanno una shot al TNT Title di Christian
Ieri notte a Collision, Adam Copeland ha parlato ai fan spiegando il motivo per cui continua imperterrito ad inseguire Christian ed il suo TNT ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin - Chris Jericho e tanto altro a Rampage. Ecco i risultati dello show – SPOILER
Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin e Chris Jericho vs Matt Sydal sono solo due degli incontri in programma nella prossima puntata di Rampage, che andrà ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Dopo varie vicissitudini - Christian ha la meglio su Dusty
In apertura di show, uno stoico Dustin Rhodes ha dovuto cedere il passo al campione TBS, Christian Cage. In un match risultato poi ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Christian Cage difende il Titolo TNT a Dynamite
Questa notte a AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, Christian Cage è riuscito a difendere il Titolo TNT dopo aver sconfitto Dustin ... (zonawrestling)
AEW : Vietati i cartelloni nei confronti di Chris Jericho e Kylie Rae a Collision - la foto fa il giro del web
Ha fatto il giro del web la foto con le indicazioni della AEW ad alcuni addetti ai lavori presenti ai tapings di Collision di sabato notte, ... (zonawrestling)
Unfortunate update on AEW star - Reports: AEW is dealing with an unfortunate injury update as another major star could be out of the ring for up to one year.
Chris Jericho To Be Absent From AEW Television: Chris Jericho is slated to be off AEW television for at least a couple of weeks. That is because he is headed overseas to tour with Fozzy. His last match was on last week’s Dynamite, where he lost to ...
10 Things Wrestling Needs To Ban RIGHT NOW: Because what they should be doing isn't really getting done. A pair of skilled and experienced pro wrestlers should be able to put a match together beforehand. A pair of skilled and experienced pro ...