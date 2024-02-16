AEW | Chris Jericho starà fuori per qualche tempo

(Di venerdì 16 febbraio 2024)è uno dei pilastri dell’AEW, essendo stato presente fin dal primo episodio di Dynamite ed essendo anche stato il primo AEW World Champion. Come sappiamo, però,ha anche altri impegni oltre al wrestling: Le Champion è anche un cantante e questo lo porta spesso a stare lontano dal ring per via dei tour. Il suo gruppo, i Fozzy, sono spesso impegnati in concerti in tutto il mondo eè costretto a saltare alcuni show: ciò era già accaduto in WWE e sembra che accadrà presto anche in AEW. Secondo Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful,si prenderàsettimana di pausa dall’AEW per poter andare in tour con il suo gruppo:“Ci è stato detto chesarà rimosso dalla televisione per almeno un ...

Unfortunate update on AEW star - Reports: AEW is dealing with an unfortunate injury update as another major star could be out of the ring for up to one year.

Chris Jericho To Be Absent From AEW Television: Chris Jericho is slated to be off AEW television for at least a couple of weeks. That is because he is headed overseas to tour with Fozzy. His last match was on last week’s Dynamite, where he lost to ...

10 Things Wrestling Needs To Ban RIGHT NOW: Because what they should be doing isn't really getting done. A pair of skilled and experienced pro wrestlers should be able to put a match together beforehand. A pair of skilled and experienced pro ...