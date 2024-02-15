Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 15-02-2024 ore 09 | 15

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 15-02-2024 ore 09:15 (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Viabilità DEL 15 FEBBRAIO 2024 ORE 9.05 GIANGUIDO LOMBARDI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITÀ, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio IN APERTURA AGGIORNAMENTI DEL TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO: SULLA LINEA Roma-NAPOLI LA CIRCOLazioNE E’ TORNATA REGOLARE, RALLENTATA IN PRECEDENZA DIREZIONE Roma A CAUSA DI UN GUASTO ALLA LINEA AVVENUTO A NAPOLI AFRAGOLA: I TRENI DELL’ALTA VELOCITA’ HANNO ACCUMULATO RITARDI FINO A 20 MINUTI. E VEDIAMO LA SITUAZIONE DEL TRAFFICO SULLA RETE VIARIA PARTENDO DAL RACCORDO ANULARE: AL MOMENTO ABBIAMO CODE IN CARREGGIATA INTERNA TRA LE USCITE CASSIA BIS E TIBURTINA E PIU’ AVANTI TRA CASILINA E APPIA, IN ESTERNA CODE A TRATTI TRA AURELIA E VIA DEL MARE; CI SPOSTIAMO SUL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24, DOVE CI SONO INCOLONNAMENTI DA TOR CERVARA FINO AL ...
