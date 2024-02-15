Uefa | Real Madrid regina dei ricavi nel 2023 Nove club inglesi nella top 20

Uefa, Real Madrid regina dei ricavi nel 2023. Nove club inglesi nella top 20 (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) La regina dei ricavi nel calcio nel 2023 rimane il Real Madrid. Secondo l’ultimo rapporto finanziario della Uefa, i Blancos hanno fatto registrare entrate per 841 milioni di euro, davanti ai detentori della Champions League, il Manchester City (836 milioni di euro) e ai rivali del Barcellona (815 milioni). Ai piedi del podio c’è il Paris Saint Germain (804 milioni). I maggiori incrementi assoluti dei ricavi sono del Barcellona (+ 176 milioni di euro), del Paris St-Germain (+137 milioni di euro), del Milan (+126 milioni di euro) e del Napoli (+120 milioni di euro). Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, West Ham e Brighton & Hove Albion sono gli altri club inglesi nella ...
