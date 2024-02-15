Uefa | Real Madrid regina dei ricavi nel 2023 Nove club inglesi nella top 20

della Lazio alle spalle dei biancocelesti e dell'Atletico Madrid. vittoria nella finale di UEFA Europa Conference League 2021/22 e Olympiakos - Ferencvaros, Real Union SG - Eintracht Francoforte,

Ten of the best players Jurgen Klopp missed out on during his time at Liverpool: Bellingham, Tchouameni… Jurgen Klopp has made some brilliant signings during his time at Liverpool - but he has also missed out on some of his other top targets.

Manchester United's £1.2bn squad was the most expensively-assembled on record Manchester United's squad has set a new UEFA record for being the most expensive ever assembled. The team, as of the end of last season, cost 1.42 billion euros (£1.21bn) in transfer fees, beating ...

Manchester United's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe, says UEFA report The report, released on Wednesday, added that Real Madrid (841 million euros), Manchester City (836 million euros), Barcelona (815 million euros) and Paris St Germain (807 million euros) had the ...