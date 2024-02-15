Ubuntu ‘command-not-found’ Tool Vulnerabile a Trucchi per Installare Pacchetti Fraudolenti

(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Recenti ricerche nel campo della sicurezza informatica hanno evidenziato la possibilità per attori minacciosi di sfruttare un’utilità ben nota chiamata command-not-found per consigliare i proprie compromettere i sistemi operativi. “Sebbene-not-serva come strumento comodo per suggerire installazioni per comandi non installati, può essere manipolato inavvertitamente … ?

Ubuntu ‘Command Not Found’ Open to Exploit, Warn Experts Researchers at Aqua Security say they've identified a security flaw in the way Ubuntu's "command not found" feature works, which attackers could exploit ...

Damn Small Linux returns after a 12-year gap Seventeen years after its last major version, an old favorite, Damn Small Linux, is back with a new 2024 release. An alpha-test version of a new release of Damn Small Linux appeared at the start of ...

Ubuntu’s New ‘Desktop Security Center’ App (First Look) Ubuntu is working on a new Desktop Security Center that aims to make it easier for users to access some of the distro's underlying security features. An ...