(Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) - This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautifulhighlights the19styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere. NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today, International travel and lifestyle branddebuts an all-newfor its iconic 19returningglobal ambassador and pro-footballer, Son-Min. The visually disruptivehighlights the expansion of the 19– the Backpack, Compact Carry-on, Briefcase and Minaudiere – with futuristic, cool-toned surfaces and edgy ...

Tumi, Inc.: TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful campaign highlights the newest 19 Degree Aluminum styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere. NEW YORK ...

TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful campaign highlights the newest 19 Degree Aluminum styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere.