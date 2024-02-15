TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) - This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful CAMPAIGN highlights the NEWEST 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere. NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Today, International travel and lifestyle brand TUMIdebuts an all-new CAMPAIGN for its iconic 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION STARRING returning TUMI global ambassador and pro-footballer, Son HEUNG-Min. The visually disruptive CAMPAIGN highlights the expansion of the 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION – the Backpack, Compact Carry-on, Briefcase and Minaudiere – with futuristic, cool-toned surfaces and edgy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Today, International travel and lifestyle brand TUMIdebuts an all-new CAMPAIGN for its iconic 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION STARRING returning TUMI global ambassador and pro-footballer, Son HEUNG-Min. The visually disruptive CAMPAIGN highlights the expansion of the 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION – the Backpack, Compact Carry-on, Briefcase and Minaudiere – with futuristic, cool-toned surfaces and edgy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Tumi, Inc.: TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful campaign highlights the newest 19 Degree Aluminum styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere. NEW YORK ...
TUMI INTRODUCES NEWEST SILHOUETTES TO ITS 19 DEGREE ALUMINUM COLLECTION IN STRIKING NEW CAMPAIGN STARRING SON HEUNG-MIN This latest chapter in the Essentially Beautiful campaign highlights the newest 19 Degree Aluminum styles including the Backpack, the Compact Carry-On, Briefcase and Minaudiere.
Video di Tendenza
Video TUMI INTRODUCESVideo TUMI INTRODUCES