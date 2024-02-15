Toni Iwobi lascia la Lega dopo 30 anni e passa a Forza Italia | “Non mi ritrovo più in questa gestione”

Toni Iwobi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a secoloditalia©

Fonte : secoloditalia
L'ex senatore della Lega Toni Iwobi lascia il Carroccio e da oggi passa a Forza Italia. Ad annunciarlo è lo stesso ex parlamentare con un messaggio sui social dove spiega i motivi dell'addio al partito di Matteo Salvini.   '
Toni Iwobi lascia la Lega dopo 30 anni e passa a Forza Italia: “Non mi ritrovo più in questa gestione” (Di giovedì 15 febbraio 2024) Toni Iwobi dopo 30 anni nella Lega, lascia il Carroccio ed approda in Forza Italia. Lo fa congedandosi con un post sui social: “Cari Amici, oggi condivido con voi la mia decisione di lasciare – dopo 30 anni di militanza – il partito Lega per Salvini Premier per iniziare un nuovo percorso politico”. E’ stata la prima persona di colore a essere eletta in Senato, apprezzato e stimato da tutti colleghi. “questa scelta, seppur difficile, è stata ponderata – prosegue l’ormai ex senatore della Lega–. Riflette un cambiamento profondo nel mio percorso politico e personale. Nel corso degli ultimi anni, ho riflettuto a lungo sul mio ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su secoloditalia
Advertising

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Iwobi supported by Nigeria captain Musa after AFCON abuse Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has urged supporters to stop the online abuse towards Alex Iwobi following his side’s Africa Cup of Nations final defeat. Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by the Ivory Coast in ...

What has caused Hojlund's upturn in form The finish Rasmus Hojlund executed against Aston Villa may have looked straightforward, but to those who know him, it spoke to the change he is experiencing as Manchester United’s scoring ...

Injury crisis ‘can motivate us’, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday his side's injury crisis could motivate them in Tuesday's last 16 Champions League match at RB Leipzig.

Video di Tendenza

Video Toni Iwobi
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.